Welcome to the Community for Women who Love Horses, Travel & Adventure!

We are explorers. We are passionate about experiencing new cultures and covering long distances on horseback. We go where others dare not go. And we have a view of the world unlike any other! So join us on Facebook and connect with other like-minded women doing cool stuff with horses.

Light and clouds make a simple horseback riding scene magic in Ecuador
“If you don’t like clouds, don’t go to Ecuador.” Ecuador, Avenue of The Volcanoes, 4000m above the sea level (13,000 feet). Photo Credits: Aga Karmol

Free Resources, Articles & Stories Written by YOU – The Adventuresses

horse travel inspirational articles category

We accept submissions and are always on the lookout for contributing authors to help interview adventuresses around the world doing cool stuff with horses. Read our Writing Guidelines to find out how you can write for us. Get started by having a look at our most popular articles.

Some of Our Favorites So Far…

Essential Packing List For Horse Riding Adventures

The Ultimate Horse Travel Book List

Exploring the End of the World – Horse riding in Argentina

Scotland to Cornwall: A 1,000 mile Journey on Horseback

Find your next Equestrian Adventure in our free catalog with over 400 stables and tours in more than 180 countries worldwide
Find amazing equestrian adventures for women in our
FREE “Horse Riding in Every Country” Catalog!
An equestrian adventuress crosses a medieval bridge in Albania
Crossing a Medieval Bridge in Albania. Photo Credits: Kristina Fidhi

Our Mission:

“To empower women around the world to pursue their passion for adventure with horses.”

Two powerful women cheering and waving on a horse bareback
“The Power of Women gathering is immeasurable.” – Unknown. Photo Credits: Manuela González and Marisol Fernández riding “Villalobos” in Chile.

Listen to the Podcast Show

podcast about horse travel

Tune in to our podcast radio show where Founder of EQA, Krystal Kelly interviews different adventuresses each week and listens to their stories of horses and adventure!

Some of Our Favorites So Far…

Episode One – Polo & Pirates in Colombia

Episode Six – Riding Horses Across Albania

Episode Three – Walking Jordan with a Donkey

Episode Seven – Surviving on a remote Island in Ireland with Horses

Watch Our YouTube Documentary Series

Some of Our Favorite Videos So Far…

Shop

Be prepared for upcoming equestrian adventures and master any upcoming obstacles in style with our Equestrian Jewelry Collection showing a woman galloping around the globe
Learn how to speak horse and bring your riding and horsemanship to a new level with this great online course! Speak the horse language and work with horses everywhere in the world!
Learn how to travel alone safely as a woman in our online course with women travel safety tips especially for single woman traveling alone

Check out the full shop and explore all our Equestrian Adventuresses products.

Advertisements